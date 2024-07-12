Update on Clifton Suspension Bridge investigation

Statement from Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen:

The discovery of human remains within two suitcases on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday night has understandably caused shock and deep concern across our communities.



Over the past 36 hours, significant progress has been made in the investigation, which up until now has been led by officers with our Major Crime Investigation Team.



As a direct result of these enquiries and due to the information gathered so far, primacy for this investigation has now been handed over to the Metropolitan Police.



It is believed the man wanted in connection with this incident had travelled to the Clifton area of Bristol from London earlier on Wednesday before taking a taxi to Clifton Suspension Bridge where the suitcases were unloaded. There is also a crime scene in place at a location in Shepherd’s Bush.



Our detectives are working closely with the inquiry team from the Met Police and we’ll continue to assist them in any way we can.



We’re able to confirm forensic post-mortem examinations are still being carried out on the remains found within the two suitcases, but they are believed to be of two adult men. It’s important to stress they have not yet been formally identified and efforts to locate and speak to their next of kin are being prioritised.

The search for the man we released photos of yesterday is now being led by the Met Police. There is no information to suggest he remains in the Avon and Somerset area.



He’s described as Black, with a beard. He was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap with a white motif, black jeans, a black jacket with a motif on the chest and black trainers with thick white soles. He is also to believed to have been wearing a gold earring and was carrying a black backpack.

We would urge anyone who does see him to not approach him and instead call 999.

We’re very grateful to the public for the way they’ve responded to our appeals for information. Policing relies on the support of the public and we’d like to thank everyone who has contacted us to supply information or help in some way. We’ve had more than 160 messages through our Major Incident Room phone number and our online portal.



We’d also like to thank residents for their patience for any disruption caused by the Closure of Clifton Suspension Bridge. The bridge re-opened earlier today following the completion of our enquiries and the removal of the cordon.



Despite the investigation being transferred to the Met Police, our Neighbourhood Policing teams will continue to carry out high-visibility engagement patrols in the Clifton and Leigh Woods area over the coming days and we have a mobile police station located next to the Clifton Suspension Bridge (Clifton side).