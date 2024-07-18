Witness appeal after assault in Weston-super-Mare

We’re investigating an incident in which a man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened in Knightstone Gardens, Clarence Road South, at about 11.45am on Tuesday 18 June.

The injured man, who is in his thirties, needed treatment at hospital for his injuries, but has since been discharged.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including common assault and affray. He’s been interviewed and released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have any relevant mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224157242.