Witnesses sought following assault in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help following an assault on a busy Bristol road.

We were called to Whiteladies Road, outside the Vittoria, on Friday 21 June after a man was attacked by three people at around 2am.

One of the suspects, described as a black man, around 5ft 11ins tall, wearing a black hoody, struck the victim multiple times in the face.

The other two suspects are described as being white, both roughly around 5ft 9ins tall. One had short, ginger hair and the other had short, dark brown hair.

The victim was taken to hospital after he sustained injuries to his jaw which required surgery. He is now recovering at home.

If you were travelling up or down Whiteladies Road at around 2am and remember seeing anything suspicious, please contact us.