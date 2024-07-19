Witnesses sought following assault in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a woman in connection with an assault in Bristol.

Officers believe the woman could aid their enquiries into the incident which happened on Wednesday 5 June at around 6.30pm.

She is described as black, with long, dark hair. She is shown wearing grey joggers, a cream, black and white top and trainers.

On Wednesday 5, a teenage girl was in McDonald’s, in The Horsefair, when she was hit multiple times by an unknown woman.

The victim was taken to hospital with bruising to her ribs and fingers. She was later discharged to recover at home and is being offered support through Lighthouse Safeguarding Unit, our dedicated police department for victim and witness care and support.

If you saw anything, or recognise the woman photographed, please call us.