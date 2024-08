28-year-old man charged after Bristol disorder

A 28-year-old man appeared in court today after he was charged following the disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

George Caldicott, of Leominster, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court via video link where he pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on Tuesday 27 August.

He is the 21st person to be charged following the disorder of 3 August. A total of 33 people have been arrested and nine have been handed prison sentences.