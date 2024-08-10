Additional powers authorised for Yeovil policing operation

A significant police operation is planned in Yeovil today (Saturday 10 August).

Authorisation has been given for additional police powers to ensure we are able to facilitate peaceful protests but can respond quickly should any disorder occur.

Somerset Commander Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “We want to reassure everybody that public safety is always our priority and specially-trained officers with experience in public order policing will be based in Yeovil today to respond to any disorder.

“We will be carrying out a similar policing operation to those conducted in Bristol over the past seven days, and this includes the authorisation of the same additional powers used to effectively manage gatherings in the city centre.”

The following additional powers have been authorised for the indicated area between the hours of 4pm today and 7am tomorrow morning (Sunday 11 August):

Enhanced stop and search powers will be in place under Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

And a Section 34 dispersal zone under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. This will give officers greater powers to move people who are causing, or are thought likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress.

Supt Simpson said: “We will ensure any lawful, peaceful protest is facilitated. What we won’t tolerate is criminal disorder.

“Recent appalling scenes of violence and disorder in other parts of the country mean we totally understand many people have concerns. There is never any excuse for such disorder or any hate-motivated criminality.

“Neighbourhood officers have been busy in recent days speaking to business owners and community leaders to provide reassurance and take any action we can to help mitigate their concerns.

“That engagement work is continuing today and we’d urge anyone who is worried to make themselves known to us because we are here for everyone living, working or visiting Yeovil.

More than 200 officers will be available on standby if required should there be significant criminality. This includes support from other police forces. Specialist resources from our mounted, dog and drone units will also be available.

Supt Simpson added: “The reaction and support we have received from the public in recent days, both in person and on social media, has been truly heart-warming and is massively appreciated.

“It is important to recognise such policing operations involve the deployment of specially-trained public order officers, who carry out this function in addition to their day-to-day roles.

“An operational decision was made on Thursday 8 August for all our officers to work extended shifts. Such a decision is not made lightly because we know the impact it has on them as individuals and their families.

“But right now we recognise our communities need us to continue to honour the daily commitment we make to serve and protect them. Ultimately, we are at our strongest when we are united.”