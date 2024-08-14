Appeal after bleed kit stolen in Bristol

We are releasing the image of a man police wish to speak to after a bleed kit was stolen in Bristol city centre.

Officers believe the man pictured can aid their enquiries after the kit was removed in Frogmore Street on Sunday 11 August at around 3.30pm.

The man pictured is described as a bald, white man wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket, black trainers and red trousers riding a bicycle.

The life-saving kit, which is one of 106 in Bristol installed by the Avon and Somerset Bleed Kit Partnership, can be used by non-trained members of the public to stop catastrophic bleeding before an ambulance or emergency service can arrive at the scene.

The bleed kit was installed following a partnership between Avon and Somerset Police, HeartSafe UK and NHS England South and are available 24/7.

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information which could help with our investigation, please contact us.