Appeal after concrete thrown from M5 bridge

We are investigating a road related incident that happened on the M5.

It was reported to us that a piece of concrete was thrown from a bridge by an unknown man onto the M5 carriageway, near junction 23 (Dunball), at approximately 5.30am on Wednesday 17 July.

It smashed the roof of a van that was travelling north at the time, but fortunately nobody sustained any physical injuries.

PC Tom Curry, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a really nasty incident and it is very lucky nobody was seriously injured or worse.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the motorway or on the A39, which crosses over it, at that time and either saw somebody acting suspiciously on the bridge, or may have relevant dashcam footage.

“If you have potentially useful information that could help our investigation, please contact us via our online form or call 101 and give reference number 5224185653.”