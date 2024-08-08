Appeal after family disturb burglars – Keynsham

We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a family woke to find burglars in their home in Keynsham.

At about 1.30am on Tuesday 6 August the suspects forced open a key safe to get into the house on Octavius Road.

One of the occupants was woken by the noise. They shouted that they were calling the police, and the suspects made off in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Officers attended within an hour of the call and found the burglars had started an untidy search of the property. We believe the householder disturbed the thieves before anything could be taken.

Enquiries are ongoing and a message has been sent to Neighbourhood Watch.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any helpful CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, we’d like to hear from you.