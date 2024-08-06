Appeal after reports of man exposing himself

We’re seeking witnesses after reports of a man exposing himself in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers were called to the High Street just before 3pm on Monday 29 July. A man in his 40s was arrested just after 3.15pm on suspicion of outraging public decency. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The area was busy with people at the time and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what was happening.