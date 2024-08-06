Appeal after reports of man exposing himself
We’re seeking witnesses after reports of a man exposing himself in Weston-super-Mare.
Officers were called to the High Street just before 3pm on Monday 29 July. A man in his 40s was arrested just after 3.15pm on suspicion of outraging public decency. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The area was busy with people at the time and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what was happening.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224197717, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.