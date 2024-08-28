Appeal after two people assaulted in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Bath earlier this month.

A man approached a road closure on Henrietta Street, which was closed due to filming, on Friday 2 August.

When he was challenged for trying to pass the closure, he assaulted two people, causing injury to one of them, before leaving the scene.

The incident happened sometime between 11am and 3.30pm.

The man is described as white, in his late 60s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with fair/grey hair and glasses.

He was seen wearing a faded neon yellow bucket hat, a white short-sleeved shirt and beige/light grey shorts.

We believe there were several members of the public in the area, some who may have captured the incident on their mobile phone.

We’d like to hear from anyone with information.