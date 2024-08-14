Appeal following boat engine burglary – Exmoor

We are investigating the theft of a number of powerboat engines in Exmoor.

Ten boats were targeted at Wimbleball Lake, near Dulverton, between 10pm on Sunday 11 August and 5am on Monday 12 August.

The engines were loaded into the back of a vehicle before being driven away from the site.

PCSO Supervisor Katherine Williams said: “The financial value of this crime is significant to the trust which manages the site and therefore we are appealing for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

“Additional patrols are planned in the area and we have provided the trust with advice to help prevent any further crimes from occurring.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we have spoken to people who staying nearby as part of our investigation.

“We know the area is a popular dog walking spot and therefore hope there may have been someone out walking late on Sunday or early on Monday who may have seen something out of the ordinary.

“We’d ask anyone with information to please contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5224211179.”