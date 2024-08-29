Appeal for witnesses after cyclist sadly dies

A cyclist has sadly died following a road-related incident near Minehead yesterday (Tuesday 27 August).

Officers responded to a report of a cyclist colliding with a wall on the A39 Porlock Hill, in Porlock, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (27 August).

Despite the efforts of members of the public who provided first aid and emergency personnel, a man died at the scene.

We have informed the man’s next of kin and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They are being provided with relevant support from officers. The family wish to thank those who stopped at the incident and provided first aid.

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact us.