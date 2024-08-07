Appeal for witnesses following serious collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Warminster last week.

At around 10.35pm on Tuesday 30 July, officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on Warminster Road involving a grey moped scooter.

The rider was taken to hospital to receive treatment, his injuries are life changing.

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision or have any relevant footage such as dashcam, doorbell or CCTV, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5224199278.