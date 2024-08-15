Appeal made after pedestrian seriously injured in collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision on an M5 overbridge yesterday (Wednesday 14 August).

Officers were called to the Sevier Road overbridge, near the village of Loxton, in Somerset, at around 7.30am following a collision between a grey Mercedes E-Class and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is currently described as critical.

Officers are appealing for anyone driving along the M5 between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and the Sedgemoor Services, or anyone travelling along the Sevier Road overbridge who may have witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, to get in touch.