Arrest and weapons and drugs seized in Frome

We arrested a man and seized weapons, cash and suspected cannabis from a house in Frome on Monday 5 August.

Officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon, following a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Among the weapons seized were Samurai-style swords and a knife with a 40cm blade.

Acting Neighbourhood Sergeant Emily Brown said: “We understand that drug dealing and the crime and anti-social behaviour associated with it can blight our communities. We’re always grateful for information about drug crime and taken any reports seriously, but it can sometimes take time to get the evidence we need to get a warrant from the court.”