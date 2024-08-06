Arrests made after business damaged and employees and officers assaulted

Multiple arrests have been made this morning (Tuesday 6 August) after criminal damage was caused to a business premises in South Gloucestershire and employees and officers responding to the incident were assaulted with weapons.

The incident happened shortly before 4am at a premises on Bolingbroke Way in Patchway.

A large vehicle was driven through the fencing of the site and used to ram the entrance to the building.

More than a dozen people then exited the vehicle and began attacking the building and causing significant criminal damage.

Employees of the business who attempted to intervene were assaulted by the offenders with weapons.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and were quickly able to detain six people. The other offenders fled the scene and detectives are already working to identify and arrest them.

During the incident two officers were assaulted with a sledgehammer.

One of the officers has been taken to hospital with injuries to her back while the other officer received medical treatment at the scene by paramedics after being struck on the back of his legs.

At least one of the business’ employees was also treated at the scene for an injury to their head.

Sledgehammers, axes, whips and other homemade weapons were left behind by the offenders and have been seized.

Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: “This is a disturbing incident involving people willing to use significant violence against anyone who got in their way as they targeted this business.

“The criminal damage is bad enough but to attack people with weapons is outrageous.

“Some of those involved were able to flee the scene but detectives are already working hard to bring them into custody.

“There is no justification whatsoever for what happened and those responsible will face severe consequences.

“Enquiries are continuing at the premises and the vehicle used to gain entry to the site along with the weapons recovered will be forensically analysed soon. A full review of CCTV cameras from the area is also underway.”

He added: “The officers who responded to what was initially a report of a burglary demonstrated great courage when faced with offenders armed with weapons.

“The Chief Constable has visited the officer who was taken to hospital and while she continues to receive treatment, thankfully her injuries are not serious.

“It is a sad fact that officers now expect to face acts of violence as they respond to crimes in action and protect the public. This is completely unacceptable and anyone responsible for such shameful behaviour can expect to go to prison.”