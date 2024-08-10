Arrests made as officers use enhanced stop and search powers in Yeovil

A proactive policing operation in Yeovil today (Saturday 10 August) enabled a small protest to take place peacefully and ensured no incidents of disorder occurred.

More than 200 officers and other specialist resources including horses, dogs and the drone team were in the area as part of the operation, which was put in place as members of the local community shared concerns with us that violent demonstrations might take place.

Enhanced stop and search powers were put in place under Section 60 and Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act while a Section 34 dispersal zone under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was also authorised.

The Section 34 dispersal zone gives officers greater powers to move people who are causing, or are thought likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress.

Both the enhanced stop and search powers and the dispersal zone remain in place until 7am tomorrow (Sunday 11 August).

Officers stopped and searched 14 people using Section 60 powers, while six people in the dispersal zone were directed away from the area.

Four people were arrested for offences including a racially aggravated public order offence and possession of a knife. They remain in police custody.

Somerset Commander Lisa Simpson said: “We recognised the very real concerns many in the community had and put this operation in place to ensure people in Yeovil were safe and felt safe.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team had been speaking to community and faith leaders as well as local business in recent days to let them know about our plans and to provide them with reassurance. The team also conducted patrols throughout today, speaking to those in the town and answering any questions they had.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support shown to us by many members of the public this evening – several officers were given bottles of water which I know they really appreciated as it was quite hot.”

She added: “From around 7pm a relatively small peaceful protest took place in the grounds of St John’s Church and this lasted for a couple of hours.

“A number of people did cause officers concern and they subsequently took swift action using the enhanced powers available to them.

“Fourteen people were stopped and searched using Section 60 powers, with officers seizing a knife during one of these searches.

“Six people were dispersed, while four people are currently in custody having been detained for a variety of offences.

“I’ve no doubt this robust action prevented unrest on the streets of Yeovil tonight and I’d like to thank those officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and proactivity.”