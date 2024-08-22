Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire & Rescue Service celebrate joint 50th anniversary with Open Day 

Avon and Somerset Police and Avon Fire & Rescue Service will be opening their doors to the public on Saturday 14 September to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the formation of both organisations.

The Open Day will take place at Police & Fire HQ in Portishead between 10:30 and 16:00. Entry will be free but tickets must be pre-booked (see below).

With displays from Avon and Somerset Police’s dog, horse, public order and firearms teams, as well as demonstrations from Avon Fire & Rescue, the event will offer visitors the opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes of policing.

Children will be invited to become a detective for the day by helping to solve a mystery, while those interested in finding out how call handlers and dispatchers respond to 999 and 101 calls can sign up (on the day) for a limited tour of the police control room.

For those curious about the operational teams behind the news headlines, public order-trained officers will be giving live demonstrations throughout the day, showcasing the tactics and equipment they use in response to disorder.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service will have some of their specialist equipment and vehicles on display, including a hovercraft, a lifeboat and a drone. They will also be demonstrating their response to a road traffic collision, the deployment of the turntable ladder, and the work of their Urban Search and Rescue Team.

For budding historians interested in our 50 years of service, there will be a living history zone on the bowling green in front of the restaurant area, where visitors will be invited to explore equipment and uniform from over the decades. They will also be able to chat to retired officers about their most memorable experiences.

Finally, different teams will have their own stands and exhibitions, with staff on hand to answer questions about the diverse range of careers and opportunities within the emergency services.

Avon and Somerset Police Chief Constable, Sarah Crew, said: “This Open Day has been organised in honour of our 50th anniversary and, following the success of our last Open Day in 2019, we are hoping that members of the public are as excited for it as we are.

“There are so many different teams and departments that make up Avon and Somerset Police, so this will be a chance for people to get a sneak peek behind the scenes, observing how our police officers and staff work and asking any questions they have.”

Avon Fire & Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, Simon Shilton, said: “We look forward to welcoming our local communities to HQ to celebrate our 50-year anniversary. It’s a great opportunity for you to find out more about the work we do and the incidents we respond to, with many of our appliances and specialist kit on display.

“Our staff – including firefighters, fire control operators and staff from corporate services – will be on hand to chat and answer any questions. We hope to see as many of you as possible there!”

How to get tickets and useful information

The first release of tickets will be on Thursday 22 August at 15:00 and available from www.emergencyservicesopenday.co.uk. Individuals will be able to reserve up to five tickets, with further ticket releases planned on 30 August at 10:00 and 4 September at 19:00.

Dedicated car parks will be set up in neighbouring and nearby fields for the event, with limited disabled access available. Disabled access can be requested when booking tickets.

There will be food and drink outlets on site, although visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic. Glass, metal cutlery and sharp objects are not permitted. For more details, please check the FAQs on the website.