‘Fatal Five’ traffic offences targeted in Operation Spotlight

Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit successfully concluded Operation Spotlight last month, a targeted roads policing initiative aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs) by addressing the ‘Fatal Five’ offences: Speeding, distraction, careless driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, and drink/drug driving.

Operation Spotlight, conducted nationally throughout July, saw significant results in tackling these key areas of road safety. The operation was strategically timed, as evidence indicates a peak in fatal and serious injury collisions during the summer months when the roads are busiest.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman, Head of Road Policing and Road Safety, emphasised the importance of this operation:

“Last year, 63 people were killed in 55 incidents on our roads, with many more seriously injured. Not only do these incidents cause untold devastation for the families of those involved; they each require a huge emergency service response, and the trauma they cause for officers attending them is considerable. For every dangerous driver we take off the road, a potential tragedy is prevented.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing, said:

“We consistently see a rise in fatalities and serious injuries through the summer months with on average more than 2,700 people killed or seriously injured each July over a five-year period. The key fact that stands out to me is that each and every one of these incidents was completely avoidable. Every casualty is one too many and we all have a responsibility to keep each other safe on the roads.”

Results

Drink/drug driving offences: 239

Speeding offences: 8699

Distracted driving offences (including mobile phone use): 16

Careless driving offences: 79

Seatbelt offences: 20

Officers employed a proactive, intelligence-driven approach, utilising community intelligence and strategic interventions to identify and apprehend offenders before they could cause harm.

Our winter drink/drug drive enforcement campaign in December 2023 demonstrated the effectiveness of targeted operations, with 324 drink/drug drivers taken off the roads – a ten per cent increase on the same period in 2022. The success of Operation Spotlight is a continuation of these efforts, reinforcing the message that dangerous driving will not be tolerated.

Community intelligence has proven vital in these operations. Reports from the public have significantly contributed to the removal of dangerous drivers from our roads. Information submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers saw a 60 per cent increase in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, indicating a growing public awareness and involvement in road safety.

We encourage the public to continue supporting these initiatives by reporting any suspected dangerous driving to the police.

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 101, report online, or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111. Call 999 if it’s happening now.

To submit JourneyCam footage of a suspected motoring offence that has taken place within the last seven days, visit Report a collision or incident on the road | Avon and Somerset Police