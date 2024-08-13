Boy, 13, punched in robbery bid
We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a teenage boy reportedly punched another boy in an attempt to steal his bicycle.
It happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday 4 August in Briar Way, Fishponds, and was reported to police the following day.
A 13-year-old boy told officers he was stopped while cycling by another boy who demanded his push bike and punched him in the face, causing bruising.
Thankfully the 13-year-old was able to cycle away.
The suspect is described as aged 14 or 15 and of mixed heritage appearance with black curly hair. He was wearing a black and grey jumper, grey trousers and black trainers.
We’d like to hear from anyone with any footage or information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224204283, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.