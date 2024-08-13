Boy, 13, punched in robbery bid

We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a teenage boy reportedly punched another boy in an attempt to steal his bicycle.

It happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday 4 August in Briar Way, Fishponds, and was reported to police the following day.

A 13-year-old boy told officers he was stopped while cycling by another boy who demanded his push bike and punched him in the face, causing bruising.

Thankfully the 13-year-old was able to cycle away.

The suspect is described as aged 14 or 15 and of mixed heritage appearance with black curly hair. He was wearing a black and grey jumper, grey trousers and black trainers.

We’d like to hear from anyone with any footage or information.