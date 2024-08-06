Boy,16, charged with drug and knife offences

A boy is due in court charged with four counts of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possessing a knife in public.

The charges come after the arrest of a teenage boy in St Stephen’s Street, Bristol, on Thursday afternoon, 1 August.

A boy, 16, from Dudley in the West Midlands appeared before Bristol magistrates on Friday 2 August and was remanded in secure accommodation pending a further hearing tomorrow, Wednesday 7 August.

We’re now working with social services and other agencies to safeguard him.