Boy,16, charged with drug and knife offences
A boy is due in court charged with four counts of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possessing a knife in public.
The charges come after the arrest of a teenage boy in St Stephen’s Street, Bristol, on Thursday afternoon, 1 August.
A boy, 16, from Dudley in the West Midlands appeared before Bristol magistrates on Friday 2 August and was remanded in secure accommodation pending a further hearing tomorrow, Wednesday 7 August.
We’re now working with social services and other agencies to safeguard him.
