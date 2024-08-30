Bristol motorcycle pursuit results in two arrests

On Monday 26 August, specially trained officers were deployed to Bristol and Bath in response to community concerns around motorcycle-enabled crime.

At approximately 18:30, the officers sighted two offenders riding a stolen motorcycle through Bristol, which led to a prolonged police pursuit.

They were supported by additional resources from our Roads Policing and Armed Response teams, as well as by aircraft from the National Police Air Service.

Officers were able to safely end the pursuit and recover the stolen motorcycle, arresting the two offenders at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with four offences:

dangerous driving

aggravated vehicle taking

driving without insurance

driving without a licence.

He has been granted bail, with conditions including an overnight curfew, and is due to appear before Bristol Youth Court on 11 September.

A 23-year-old man was released on bail.

Sergeant Adam Clapp, Roads Policing Sergeant at Avon and Somerset Police, is the operational lead for ‘Operation Hemlock’ – a proactive policing operation targeting crime related to motorcycles, mopeds and electric motorcycles, such as Sur’ron and Talaria models.

He said: “Similar to most areas of the UK, we’ve seen a surge in motorcycle-enabled crimes, including thefts, robberies and burglaries; the use of weapons; dangerous driving and, quite often, links to further serious and organised crime activity.

“If you find yourself involved in this kind of criminal behaviour, you’re putting yourself and others at risk on the road. Not only that, but your actions are causing further distress and fear within local, law-abiding communities.

“Officers deployed to Operation Hemlock, the Roads Policing Unit and other operational teams are highly skilled drivers, trained in tactical pursuit management. This week’s arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of positive and collaborative action, and we’ll continue to use tactics to pursue and apprehend criminals who use motorcycles to enable their criminal activities.”

Officers are appealing for any additional witnesses who may have dash cam footage to provide it online via a dedicated appeals form (see link below).