CCTV released after man sustains life-changing injuries following assault

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man we wish to speak to following an assault in Bristol.

Officers believe the man can aid them with their enquiries into an assault which took place outside Przym nightclub, in Canons Road.

The person officers wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build, with blonde hair and a beard.

He is shown wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, grey jacket and white trainers.

The incident took place around 3.45am on Saturday 30 March and the victim sustained life-changing injuries after he was punched by an unknown suspect.

Key witnesses officers believe may have seen the assault take place.

We are also appealing for any of the people pictured below to come forward. Officers believe they are key witnesses to the assault and may have seen what happened.

If you recognise any of the people pictured, or remember witnessing the assault that night, please call 101 and quote reference 5224085704.