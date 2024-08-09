CCTV released following burglary in Bath

Officers investigating a burglary in Bath are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two men.

They want to speak to them in connection with the incident which took place shortly after midnight on Monday 24 June.

The offenders entered a property in Old Bond Street where they stole the safe containing a quantity of cash.

The men officers want to speak to are both described as white, aged approximately in their 30s and were wearing black tracksuits at the time. One also had a beard.

If you know who they are or have any other information which could help our investigation, please call us.