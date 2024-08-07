CCTV released following homophobic hate crime in Wellington

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this person in connection with a hate crime in Wellington.

Officers believe the person pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries into the incident which happened on Saturday 6 July.

He is white, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, in his late 20s, with short, dark hair and stubble.

The incident happened at around 1.10am in the beer garden of a pub in Fore Street, Wellington.

An unknown suspect made homophobic comments towards the victim, also in their 20s, before punching them in the face. The victim sought medical attention for bruising and swelling to their face and they are now recovering at home.

If you have any information or recognise the person pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5224175238.