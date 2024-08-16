Collision investigation underway after three deaths on A303

Three people died in a collision on the Ilminster Bypass yesterday (Thursday 15 August).

The collision, between a Skoda Yeti and a van occurred at about 3.30pm, and led to police, fire and ambulance services attending the scene.

We are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to please come forward.

The collision occurred on the A303, close to the village of Whitelackington. The Skoda was travelling westbound, with the van heading in the opposite direction.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 70s, plus a woman, in her 60s, were occupants in the Skoda. Sadly they all were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them. They will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The two occupants of the van were taken to hospital, with one of them understood to have sustained a serious injury.

The A303 was shut in both directions between Southfields and South Petherton for a number of hours to enable emergency services to respond and to carry out collision investigation work at the scene. The road was fully reopened in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 or contact us online quoting reference number 5224215067.