Coronation Road, Bristol, closed for collision investigation

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious injury collision which has closed the A370 Coronation Road in Bristol between ASDA Bedminster and Dean Lane.

It happened at about 3.20pm on Friday 30 August.

The rider of an e-scooter – believed to be a man in his 50s – has gone to hospital by land ambulance. We do not yet have an injury update and their next of kin has yet to be traced.

Enquiries into the cause of the collision continue and we’re keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam footage.