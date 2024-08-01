Court update over woman charged with murder

A woman accused of the murder of a man in Bristol last year continues to be detained in a secure hospital, pending psychiatric reports on her fitness to stand trial.

Hubert “Isaac” Brown, 61, of Easton, died from a stab wound after being attacked in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, on Friday 29 September 2023.

Christina Howell, 37, of Easton, was arrested the same day and appeared before Bristol Magistrates on Monday 2 October 2023, charged with murder. She was remanded into custody pending her trial.

On Friday 26 July 2024 Bristol Crown Court heard that psychiatric reports had not yet been completed and the case was adjourned until Thursday 3 October 2024.

Isaac’s family continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers during the court process.