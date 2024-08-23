Deborah – Humans of Avon and Somerset

I wanted to give back to the animals that have provided me with so much love and joy over the years. Deborah, Police Staff Investigator

When looking back at my childhood photographs, I would always be holding a stuffed animal. Unlike my sisters who loved their dolls and prams, from an early age I was fiercely loyal to animals, specifically dogs. My family first got a dog, Mr Tazz, when I was 11 years old and I loved him throughout his long 15-year life. As I grew up, my love for animals drew me towards volunteering for animal charities. I wanted to give back to the animals that have provided me with so much love and joy over the years, which led to me discovering a new charity during my work with Avon and Somerset Police.

I first joined Avon and Somerset as an executive assistant to the Chief Officer Group. I stayed in the role for eight years, and then took a short break in service before returning as a Police Staff Investigator in 2021. I wanted to do something more public facing, and I really love the role I do now. Soon after starting my investigation role, I became aware of WAGS, the charity for retired police dogs across Avon and Somerset, Wiltshire, and South Gloucestershire. The charity’s cause really appealed to me and signed up as a volunteer. Initially I supported with simple commitments such as bucket collecting and attending events, but then an exciting opportunity came up.

The charity went through a period of change and created some new roles, including a board of trustees. By 2023 I became a Trustee for the charity, working in the capacity as a Secretary to the Chair of WAGS, providing day to day support, coordinating meetings, managing inboxes for the charity, and continuing to attend events and promote our cause. This, together with the other Trustees and volunteers, allows the charity to both grow and raise vital funds needed to support the Retired Dogs with their medical costs following service and ensures that decisions are made on the dogs’ future based on their welfare, rather than finances.

We go to events throughout the year, from small local fairs to big festivals. This is an opportunity to introduce people to the charity and raise money by collecting donations and selling merchandise. Our stalls use games to get people involved, such as guess how many dog treats are in the jar, and we try to always have a retired police dog with us. People love to interact with them, and it really hammers home the purpose of the charity when people can see the animals who we have and continue to support. I love volunteering for these events, because alongside raising money for charity, I’ve been able to visit events that I didn’t expect to attend. It’s also a fantastic way to meet people with the same interests as you; volunteering is a very sociable activity!

Another way we spread the word about our work is by visiting schools and different community groups with the retired dogs, so we can give talks about the charity and spread awareness amongst as many people as possible. These opportunities are so important because even though the charity has been running for years, we want to continue reaching as many people as possible to promote the important work needed to support our Retired Police Dogs following their dedicated service. Even though I work for the police, it took me many years to hear about the charity. We have social media pages that are run by another Trustee, so we all have important parts to play in the charity and getting the word out.

Volunteering is not something where you commit to a defined number of days a year. WAGs appreciate all the time people can dedicate to volunteering; we publish the dates where help is needed a year in advance so people can plan their availability. Supporting the charity can mean bucket collecting, supporting admin tasks, or promoting through word of mouth. We encourage donating what you can if you can’t volunteer time – people don’t realise that small donations go a long way. During the Christmas period, just buying food or toys to donate to an animal charity means the world.

It’s difficult to talk about my love for animals without mentioning my dog, Mr Buck. I rescued him from Romania when he was two years old, and looking after him doesn’t come without its challenges. He was rescued from an abusive owner and remains incredibly nervous around other animals and humans. He takes up a lot of my time, but I have invested lots of time and attention to improve his behaviour and lifestyle. Much like the dogs that WAGs aim to help, Buck proves that vulnerable animals can thrive when given the resources to do so.

I want to be able to help as many animals, as I have the time and the resources to. Even though I work full-time, I set myself goals every year, and my goal for this year is to take part in something to give back to the environment alongside my work in WAGS. If we can’t look after the environment, then neither humans or animals will be able to survive. I am, and will always be, looking for ways to help others.