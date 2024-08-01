Drugs and knife seized during Bristol park stop and search

A man is due to appear in court charged with possessing a knife in a Bristol park.

Shakir Farah, 28, of Redcliff Hill, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 September where he will face a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The charge follows an incident in Bristol’s Castle Park at around 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 31 July).

Officers stopped and searched two men who were together in the park after receiving a 999 call from a member of the public reporting a man had a knife.

A folding knife and a quantity of cannabis were subsequently seized.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs (cannabis) has been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

Farah remains on police bail pending next month’s court appearance.