Fatal collision in Twerton under investigation

Officers have attended a fatal single-vehicle collision in Twerton this morning (Sunday 25 August).

Emergency services were called to the Pennyquick and Whiteway Road area at approximately 2.20am. We understand the purple Citroen car was being driven towards Newton St Loe when it left the carriageway.

A man in his 40s, who was the sole occupant of the car, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and our sympathies are with them at this hugely distressing time. A specially-trained family liaison officer will provide them with support.

Road closures were put in place to enable emergency services to respond, but these have now been lifted.

Motorists who were driving in the area and may have relevant dashcam footage, or witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers, are asked to contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5224224148.