Former officers barred from policing after gross misconduct proven

Two former officers who used excessive force and discriminated against a vulnerable woman in Bristol have been barred from policing following a misconduct hearing.

A panel, led by a Legally Qualified Chair (LQC) who is independent of policing, ruled the actions of the two officers as gross misconduct, and said they would have been dismissed if they hadn’t already resigned. They will now be added to a barred list preventing them from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.

The decision to grant the officers anonymity was made by the Legally Qualified Chair.

This gross misconduct came to light following a routine internal review of the officers’ Body-Worn Video, with concerns being flagged by a senior officer to our Professional Standards Department, prompting an investigation.

The footage related to an incident involving a woman experiencing a mental health crisis in the Clifton area of Bristol on Saturday 4 December 2021. It showed the officers using excessive force against the woman during her arrest, including spraying her with PAVA – an irritant spray – and leaving a spit and bite guard on afterwards.

Our PSD investigators made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which resulted in an independent investigation being carried out.