Former officers barred from policing after gross misconduct proven
Two former officers who used excessive force and discriminated against a vulnerable woman in Bristol have been barred from policing following a misconduct hearing.
A panel, led by a Legally Qualified Chair (LQC) who is independent of policing, ruled the actions of the two officers as gross misconduct, and said they would have been dismissed if they hadn’t already resigned. They will now be added to a barred list preventing them from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.
The decision to grant the officers anonymity was made by the Legally Qualified Chair.
This gross misconduct came to light following a routine internal review of the officers’ Body-Worn Video, with concerns being flagged by a senior officer to our Professional Standards Department, prompting an investigation.
The footage related to an incident involving a woman experiencing a mental health crisis in the Clifton area of Bristol on Saturday 4 December 2021. It showed the officers using excessive force against the woman during her arrest, including spraying her with PAVA – an irritant spray – and leaving a spit and bite guard on afterwards.
Our PSD investigators made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which resulted in an independent investigation being carried out.
Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “The actions of these two former officers were disgraceful and quite rightly they should never be allowed to work in policing or law enforcement again. Their treatment of a vulnerable woman, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was appalling and callous.
“The fact they failed to even ask how she was when they first attended this incident set the tone for what was to follow. The Body-Worn Video evidence speaks for itself. I’ve watched the footage and I’m as shocked and distressed by it as any member of the public. I know our officers and staff were horrified too. It was inhumane behaviour from the very people the public turn to in their moment of need.
“The evidence presented at the hearing showed these officers failed to follow Force policies and procedures throughout their response to this incident, but particularly concerning was the use of PAVA spray, combined with the use of a spit and bite guard. This would have caused the young woman extreme distress on top of what she was already experiencing.
“I’m heartened by the fact this unacceptable behaviour was identified and called out during a routine internal review, which prompted an investigation by our Professional Standards and subsequently the IOPC.
“The vast majority of our officers and staff care deeply about serving the public and are committed to upholding the values and standards expected of them. They show courage and compassion day in, day out, to keep our communities safe.”