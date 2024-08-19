Former PC barred from policing after hearing

A police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he not resigned ahead of an accelerated misconduct hearing on Friday 16 August.

Gross misconduct was found against PC Oliver Hampson at the hearing chaired by Chief Constable Sarah Crew.

PC Hampson, based at Weston-super-Mare, admitted one count of gross misconduct. This related to working as a driver for private ambulance companies, while employed by Avon and Somerset Police, after having been refused permission to do so.

He also sent messages which showed that he knew he was not allowed any secondary employment and that he faced dismissal by undertaking it.

PC Hampson denied a second allegation of gross misconduct. The panel found that while off duty he drove his private vehicle behind an unmarked police vehicle which was using its blue lights and sirens. He overtook vehicles which had moved aside for the police vehicle, while having no lawful authority to do so. The panel found this amounted to misconduct.

The actions of PC Hampson breached standards of professional behaviour including honesty and integrity; orders and instructions; discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “Oliver Hampson took on a second job after his request do so had been refused. He knew he should not have taken that employment, and that it would likely lead to his dismissal, and tried to cover it up. “While off duty in his own vehicle, he behaved as if he thought he was above the law by following a police car responding to an emergency in order to overtake other road users, rather than allowing it to pass and rejoining the traffic. “In both cases a reasonable person would be concerned that a police officer had acted in this manner and would expect them to be held accountable. “Once an officer has resigned, the only sanction I can impose for gross misconduct is to find that he would have been dismissed had he still been serving. This wilful breach of our standards shows that Mr Hampson has no place within our service.”

The Chief Constable recorded a finding of gross misconduct for the first allegation and the officer would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

A finding of misconduct was recorded for the second allegation and in line with Home Office guidance no further action may be taken.

Former PC Hampson will be placed on the barred list, preventing him from working in policing again.