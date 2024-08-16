Further charges in investigation following incident at business premises in South Gloucestershire

*** The following statement is issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East who are leading the investigation ***

A further three people have been charged in connection with an investigation into an attack on a business premises in South Gloucestershire last week.

All three have been jointly charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary.

Their details along with an additional charge for one of the individuals are detailed below:

Ian Sanders, aged 45, of Regent Place, Royal Lemington Spa

William Plastow, aged 33, of High Croft Avenue, Manchester

Madeline Norman, aged 29, of Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh Also charged with Violent disorder



They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 16 August).

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will be submitting to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection.

The charges are in connection with an incident which happened last Tuesday (6 August), where a group of people forced their way into the building of defence technology firm Elbit Systems UK, causing extensive damage.

Employees of the company and two police officers were seriously assaulted.