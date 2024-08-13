Group charged in connection with incident at business premises in South Gloucestershire

*** The following statement is issued on behalf of Counter Terrorism Policing South East ***

A total of seven people have been charged with violent offences following an attack at a business premises in South Gloucestershire.

This comes after a group of people forced their way into the defence technology firm Elbit Systems UK building, using a vehicle to smash through the doors in the early hours of Tuesday 6 August.

Extensive damage was caused to the building and employees were attacked and seriously assaulted.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police attended the incident and two officers were also seriously assaulted in the course of their duties.

Following a review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) took on the investigation. We have been working closely with Avon and Somerset Police, Counter Terrorism Policing South West (CTPSW) and a number of other forces across the UK.

All are jointly charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary and others have additional charges as detailed below –

Samuel Corner, aged 22, of Rock Hill, Georgeham, Devon Violent disorder Assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Leona Kamio, aged 28, of Clifden Road, Hackney, London Violent disorder

Hannah Davidson, aged 51, of Calder Gardens, Edinburgh

Charlotte Head, aged 28, of White Ash Glade, Caerleon, Newport Violent disorder

Zoe Rogers, Aged 20, of Selborne Road, Southgate, Enfield Violent disorder

Jordan Devlin, aged 30, of Stoke Newington High Street, London Violent disorder

Fatama Rajwani, aged 20, of Commonside, East Mitcham, Merton Violent disorder



The CPS will be submitting to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection.

They are all due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday 13 August).

A 45-year-old man from Warwickshire currently remains in custody on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after a warrant of further detention was granted by magistrates. Detectives have until Friday (16 August) to question him further.

A 33-year-old man from Manchester also remains in custody on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after a warrant of further detention was granted by magistrates. Detectives have until Saturday (17 August) to question him further.

A woman from South Wales, who was previously arrested in relation to this investigation, was subsequently released with no further action.

Det Chief Supt Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “This is a complex investigation and, while we have now secured charges against a number of people, the investigation very much continues.”

T/Supt Dan Forster, North East Area Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “At this stage, it appears those involved have travelled into the Avon and Somerset Police area from other parts of the country to commit these serious offences.

“We’re not aware of any wider risk to the local community in South Gloucestershire, or any other part of our force area, but we’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak with a member of their Neighbourhood Policing Team, either through 101 or through our website.”

These arrests and this investigation is not connected to the recent violent disorder seen across the UK.