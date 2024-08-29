Illegal drugs and tobacco seized during week of action in North Somerset 

Illegal tobacco products and vapes were seized as part of a multi-agency operation in North Somerset, with officers also seizing a quantity of class A and C drugs.

During five days of action, from Monday 19 August to Friday 23 August, North Somerset’s Neighbourhood Policing Team was supported by operational support units, mounted police, roads policing officers and North Somerset Council to target the biggest community concerns in Weston-super-Mare town centre, Bournville, Worle, Nailsea and Portishead.

The defining moment of the week was a Trading Standards-led operation at business premises in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday 21 August. The operation resulted in almost £10,000 worth of counterfeit tobacco products (valued at £4,500) and illegal vape products (valued at £5,000) being seized by police officers.

The operation was supported by the Home Office Immigration Service, the Community Safety and Community Response teams at North Somerset Council, the Youth Justice and Prevention Service and Avon Fire and Rescue Service, who all came together to secure the result.

They were also assisted in the operation by Rio, a specially trained tobacco search dog who is privately owned.

Other successes during the week included a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant carried out at an address in Grasmere Drive, Weston-super-Mare, on Tuesday 20 August. Responding to community intelligence, proactive action led to the arrest of a man in his thirties on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. He has since been bailed so further enquiries can be carried out.

A number of items were seized during the search of both the property and a vehicle linked to the suspect, including cash, a quantity of suspected class A and class C drugs, a mobile phone and a knife.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) were highly visible in the Bournville area during and after the warrant to provide residents with information and reassurance.

Watch the video below to follow the day’s action:

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.

Around this enforcement activity, the week of action also focused on high-priority areas within North Somerset’s neighbourhoods, namely:

Anti-social behaviour – with neighbourhood officers, mounted police and Community Response officers from North Somerset Council carrying out high-visibility patrols in Weston-super-Mare town centre; and foot patrols in Nailsea, Pill and Long Ashton

Drugs – with a mix of plain-clothed and uniformed officers working together to disrupt low-level drug dealing, street drinking and related anti-social activities in Weston-super-Mare locations; and patrols in Portishead following reports of drug dealing

Road safety – with a community engagement event at the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare town centre, highlighting the dangers surrounding the Fatal Five offences and the need for road safety

Crime prevention – with bike marking and ‘Talk to Us’ events set up around North Somerset, giving members of the public the opportunity to have a chat with their neighbourhood policing team, share their concerns and learn how to protect their property. Police officers also met with young people at an event run by North Somerset Council’s Youth Justice and Prevention Service to listen to their concerns in a safe and non-judgemental environment.

Summing up the week of action, Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Jonathan Murray urged the public to continue to report crime and intimidating behaviour, including drug supply and motorcycle or e-scooter offences, to the police via a dedicated webpage.

He said: “Ultimately, it’s the community’s voice that matters in shaping what we do, where we are, and making sure we’re addressing the things that concern them the most. Rest assured, we are listening and we are taking action.

“Our week of targeted action has showcased the breadth of work that our neighbourhood officers routinely carry out, and the crucial role our partners, including North Somerset Council, play in helping keep North Somerset communities safe.

“However, the positive outcomes we’ve shared aren’t limited to just one week. Our officers work hard every day to disrupt crime in action, deter future criminal behaviour and protect the public from harm.”

Photo credits

– Some of the illegal goods seized, courtesy of North Somerset Council

– Rio, the tobacco search dog, courtesy of South West K9 Bed Bug Detectives







