More images released in Bristol disorder investigation

Detectives investigating the violent disorder in Bristol earlier this month have released the images of three more men they want to speak to.

So far, 28 people have arrested and 15 people charged following the disorder in the city on Saturday 3 August.

Two people have so far been identified as a result of our initial public appeal in which eight images were released.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Yesterday we saw the first three people sentenced for their part in the shameful scenes we all saw earlier this month.



“More people people will be arrested and more people will be appearing in court over the coming days. “Hundreds of hours of body-worn video and drone footage have been reviewed as part of our investigation and we continue to identify more people who we’re keen to speak to in connection with the disorder.”

You can submit information to us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/forms/bdi or provide it 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.