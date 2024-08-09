Images released in Bristol disorder investigation

Detectives investigating last Saturday’s violent disorder in Bristol have released these images of people they want to speak to.

Twenty people have so far been arrested as part of our investigation into the incidents which took place in the city centre. Five of them have subsequently been charged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Rachel Shields said: “Hundreds of hours of footage has already been reviewed by detectives as we continue to investigate and identify those responsible for the violent disorder we saw last weekend. “This includes a review of officers’ body-worn video, images and footage submitted to us by the public and footage from CCTV cameras and our drone units. “We are keen to speak to these people as part of our enquiries and I would encourage you to come forward if you are one of these people. “You can submit information to us online or provide it completely anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

