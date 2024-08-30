M49 closed following three-vehicle collision

The M49 is closed in both directions following a serious injury collision near Hallen.

Emergency services were called just after 4pm on Friday 30 August to a collision involving two lorries and a car.

Three casualties are going to hospital.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time for collision investigation and pending recovery of the vehicles.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam footage we’d like to hear from you. Please call 101 and give the log number 724 of 30 August.