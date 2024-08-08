Man admits a dozen shop thefts – Chard

A man appeared in court yesterday charged with shoplifting from businesses in Chard.

Oliver Caulfield, 45, of Brutton Way, Chard, was arrested on Wednesday 31 July, after being spotted by neighbourhood officers while on foot patrol.

He was charged with a dozen counts of theft, taking items including spirits and joints of meat in offences which happened in June and July.

On Wednesday 7 August at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, Caulfield admitted all the offences.

He was granted court bail, with conditions not to go to two supermarkets in Chard, pending a sentencing hearing at the same court on 28 October.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Karen Pattison said: “The neighbourhood policing team is working with store staff to bring thieves to justice and stop a crime that affects us all.”