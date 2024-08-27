Man appears in court after Bristol disorder

A 30-year-old man appeared in court this morning having been charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol earlier this month.

John Matthews, of Knowle, was charged with violent disorder last night and pleaded guilty when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court. He is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (29 August).

A total of 38 people have now been arrested following the Saturday 3 August disorder and 22 of these have been charged. Nine people have been given prison sentences.