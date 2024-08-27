Man appears in court charged with cannabis production – Wellington

A man has been charged after a cannabis grow was found in Wellington.

A quantity of cannabis was seized from an address in Sylvan Road after officers attended on Wednesday 21 August.

Armando Abazi, 25, was arrested and subsequently charged with production of a class B drug.

He appeared at North Somerset Courthouse on Friday 23 August where Abazi, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody ahead of his next hearing at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 20 September.

If you suspect someone is using, dealing or growing drugs in your neighbourhood, please report it to us as this enables us to take proactive action.