Man arrested during drugs warrant in Weston-super-Mare

A man has been arrested following a warrant being carried out in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Tuesday 20 August).

The proactive action was taken due to information being received about suspected illegal drug supply.

A man in his 30s was arrested at an address in Grasmere Drive on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. He remains in custody.

A number of items were seized from the address, including a quantity of cash, a suspected class A drug, a mobile phone and a knife.

Nobody should have to endure criminality in their community and we’d encourage anyone with information about drug supply to please report it on 101 or online. That information can then be used to plan proactive policing operations, such as the one conducted today.