Man arrested following drugs warrant in Somerset

One person has been arrested after neighbourhood officers carried out a drugs warrant in Wellington.

Officers from the Wellington Neighbourhood Policing Team seized tens of thousands of pounds in cash and suspected class A and class B drugs on Thursday 1 August.

The officers were support by the Operational Support Team, who specialise in searching and dynamic entry, to carry out a search warrant under the Misuse of Drug Act at 9am at an address in the Rockwell Green area.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for a number of offences, including being in possession of class A and class B drugs. He has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Officers also seized more than 1,000 pouches of tobacco which will be reviewed by Trading Standards as part of the ongoing investigation.