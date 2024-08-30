Man banned from parts of Bristol city centre
A man has received a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) preventing him from entering parts of Bristol city centre.
Andy Pring, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching of a community protection notice on Friday 16 August when he appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court.
The CBO prevents him from entering Broadmead or Cabot Circus.
Sergeant Sean Underwood said: “The neighbourhood team works tirelessly to prevent antisocial behaviour and Pring is known to have been responsible for such acts previously.
“The CBO will help prevent him from entering that area and causing issues which impact those who work and visit Bristol.
“He is liable to be arrested and could ultimately serve a prison sentence should he breach the terms of it.”
We encourage anyone with information about antisocial behaviour to contact us online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/anti-social-behaviour