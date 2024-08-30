Man charged after Bristol disorder
A 40-year-old man is due in court this morning having been charged with violent disorder.
Last night, Marc Donavon, of Wells, was charged by detectives investigating the disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August. He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.
Forty-three people have so far been arrested as part of the investigation with 29 having been charged. Ten people have received prison sentences.
We’re continuing to appeal for the public’s help to identify a number of people we want to speak to as part of the investigation. Their images, and details of how to provide information, can be found here: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/2024/08/more-images-released-in-bristol-disorder-investigation/