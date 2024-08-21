Man charged after Bristol disorder

A 21-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating the violent disorder in Bristol on Saturday 3 August.

Kieran Leach, of Keynsham, was charged with violent disorder and assault by beating overnight and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court earlier today. He is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on Monday 9 September.

He is the 18th person to be charged following the disorder earlier this month with a total of 31 people having been arrested. Eight people have now received prison sentences.