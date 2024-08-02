Man charged after death of woman in Frome

A 32-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating the death of a woman in Somerset earlier this week.

We were called shortly after 3am on Tuesday by the ambulance service who were treating a woman at a residential address in Portway, Frome. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition and sadly died later that day, despite the best efforts of medics.

She has been formally identified as 29-year-old Olivia Wood of Northwich, Cheshire. Her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them.

Keiron Goodwin, of Frome, has been charged with murder and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Friday 2 August).

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “Our thoughts at this devastating time are with Olivia’s family who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer who will continue to keep them updated of enquiries into her tragic death. “We’d like to reassure the local community, we do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public.”

If you have any information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224198196.