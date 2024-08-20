Man charged following incident in Victoria Park – Bristol

A man has been charged following an assault in a Bristol park over the weekend.

Dwane Morris, 30 of Quantock Road, Bedminster, has been charged with one count of wounding with intent.

The charge relates to an assault in Victoria Park, in Bedminster, on Saturday 17 August at around 1.50pm.

Morris will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 20 August).

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the incident, one of whom has been bailed and the other remains in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his legs. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to carry out high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area.